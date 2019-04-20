'Patience is the key to my hyperreal art'

Media player
Arinze Stanley: 'Patience is the key to my art'
You might remember the young artist, Kareem Waris Olamilekan, who went viral when he was featured in a BBC Africa video in 2018. Well, this is the artist who inspired him.
Arinze Stanley Egbengwu, also from Nigeria, practices a type of art called hyper-realism, where the pictures look more like photographs than drawings.
He shows BBC Africa's What's New? what it takes to create such a realistic-looking piece of art.
20 Apr 2019
