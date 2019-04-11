Defence minister announces Bashir arrest
Video

Sudan: Defence minister Awad Ibn Ouf says president Omar al-Bashir arrested

Sudan's president Omar al-Bashir has been removed from power and arrested, according to the country's defence minister.

Speaking on state TV, Awad Ibn Ouf declared a three-month state of emergency and said the army had decided to oversee a two-year transitional period followed by elections.

Protests against Mr Bashir, who has governed Sudan for nearly 30 years, have been under way for several months.

