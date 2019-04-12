Media player
Teen conservationist: 'Why I adopted a cheetah'
Kenyan teen Some adopted Diji the cheetah when she was 17 and now plans on pursuing a career in conservation.
Now 18, she cares for Diji at the Animal Orphanage at Kenya Wildlife Centre in Nairobi.
She sees this as a way of giving back to the environment and thinks everyone should be a conservationist.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story produced by BBC What's New?
12 Apr 2019
