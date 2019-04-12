'Why I adopted a cheetah'
Teen conservationist: 'Why I adopted a cheetah'

Kenyan teen Some adopted Diji the cheetah when she was 17 and now plans on pursuing a career in conservation.

Now 18, she cares for Diji at the Animal Orphanage at Kenya Wildlife Centre in Nairobi.

She sees this as a way of giving back to the environment and thinks everyone should be a conservationist.

