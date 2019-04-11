Sudan anti-Bashir protesters celebrate
After nearly 30 years in power, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir has been ousted and arrested.

Sudan's army told the nation to expect an announcement following growing protests calling for President Omar al-Bashir to step down.

