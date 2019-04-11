Media player
Fasting for peace in Libya
A Libyan teenager has started a campaign which she hopes will encourage peace in the country.
Sajeda Shareif, 15, started fasting once a week and hopes her actions will send a message to those in power.
The country has faced violence, political instability and power struggles since long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011.
11 Apr 2019
