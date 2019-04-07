Media player
Protesters demand end of Bashir rule
Thousands of demonstrators are spending a second night camped outside Sudan's army headquarters, demanding that President Omar al-Bashir step down.
It is the biggest protest against Mr Bashir since unrest began in December.
07 Apr 2019
