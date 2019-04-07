Media player
East Libyan rebels head for Tripoli
Rebel forces under Gen Khalifa Haftar have advanced from the east with the aim of taking Tripoli.
Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj has accused him of attempting a coup and says rebels will be met with force.
07 Apr 2019
