'The more people we tell, the better'

Eleven-year-old Baraka is a member of the Loreto Convent Valley Road Environmental club.

To avoid burning their used paper and creating carbon dioxide, they use it to create sculptures.

Baraka thinks the Kenyan government has done its part in limiting emissions, but still thinks they could do more.

BBC What's New? went to meet the club and find out more in this BBC Africa One Minute Story.

  • 10 Apr 2019
