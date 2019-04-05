Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Catching predators to protect Kenya's children
A Kenyan police unit trained and part funded by the British authorities has begun the first ever operation in Africa to arrest people downloading and sharing obscene images of children.
The brand new cyber unit is the only one of its kind on the continent.
The officers, for the first time in Africa, are receiving cyber tips from the US National Centre for Missing and exploited Children about suspects accessing illegal images of children.
The team are receiving up to 100 such tips every day.
-
05 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47831226/catching-predators-inside-africa-s-first-child-cyber-protection-unitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window