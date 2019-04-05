Why has the BBC been banned in Burundi?
Burundi last week banned to two international media organizations, the BBC and the Voice of America from broadcasting within the country. The ban for the BBC is indefinite and extends to journalists who provide information to either broadcaster.

BBC Africa's Victoria Uwonkunda explains why the government has taken these steps, and what it means for the BBC's 1.3 million viewers and listeners in the country.

Video produced by Rupert Waring.

