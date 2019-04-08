Senegal's seniors 'moving like never before'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Senegal's elderly 'moving like never before'

Dakar is known as one of the most fitness-focused cities in Africa, and the keep-fit craze has even reached its elderly residents.

We meet a group on one of Senegal capital's beaches, who explain why working out has worked wonders for them.

Video Journalist: Alassane Dia.

  • 08 Apr 2019
Go to next video: 'Body fat of a 19-year-old'