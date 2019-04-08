Media player
Senegal's elderly 'moving like never before'
Dakar is known as one of the most fitness-focused cities in Africa, and the keep-fit craze has even reached its elderly residents.
We meet a group on one of Senegal capital's beaches, who explain why working out has worked wonders for them.
Video Journalist: Alassane Dia.
08 Apr 2019
