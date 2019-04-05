Why I forgave my children's killer
Twenty-five years ago Rwanda descended into mass murder on a scale that still shocks the world.

Anne-Marie watched as her neighbour killed two of her children in the Rwandan genocide.

But she has forgiven the man responsible.

Rwanda has always been a tightly controlled society and under President Paul Kagame, the media is closely monitored.

Here's one moving story of survival and reconciliation.

Video producers: Jean-Paul Habyarimana, Ciru Muriuki and Didier Bikorimana for BBC Factfinder

  • 05 Apr 2019
