Meet the tyre sculptor of Lagos

Nkochwa Ernest is a sculptor with a difference. He makes his artwork using old tyres he finds scattered around Lagos.
His artwork, which is driven by a desire to clean up Lagos, is gaining popularity in Nigeria.
But now he wants to take his rubbery creations around the world.
Video Journalist: Joshua Akinyemi
06 Apr 2019
