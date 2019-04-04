Media player
Ethiopia urges Boeing to review plane controls
Ethiopian Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges has said investigators believe the pilots involved in a deadly plane crash followed manufacturer's procedure but were "'unable to control" the aircraft.
She has recommended Boeing review the aircraft control system on its 737 Max aircraft.
Flight ET302 crashed after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.
04 Apr 2019
