Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I'm a guardian of traditional African music'
Oumou Sangare was among stars honoured at the Aga Khan Music awards in Portugal.
The awards, held in Portugal this year, celebrate Muslim musical heritage.
Some of Africa's top artists, from Oumou Sangare to Ballake Sissoko were recognised for their work at the ceremony which was held in Lisbon, Portugal.
Video journalist: Dan Damon
-
03 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47808100/oumou-sangare-i-m-a-guardian-of-traditional-african-musicRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window