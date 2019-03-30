Water cannon used in Algiers protest
Algeria: Hundreds of thousands take to the streets

Hundreds of thousands of people have been taking to the streets in Algeria to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Police used water cannon during the protest.

Some demonstrators chanted "our protests are peaceful".

