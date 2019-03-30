Water cannon used in Algiers protest

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Algeria: Hundreds of thousands take to the streets
Hundreds of thousands of people have been taking to the streets in Algeria to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
Police used water cannon during the protest.
Some demonstrators chanted "our protests are peaceful".
-
30 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47755520/algeria-hundreds-of-thousands-take-to-the-streetsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window