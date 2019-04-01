Media player
'Dancing makes students relate to me'
Ghanaian teacher Sackey Percy found fame on Instagram after a video of him dancing for his students went viral.
He says encouraging his students to dance breaks down the barriers and allows them to come to him with their problems.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Sulley Lansah.
Music: Omo Ada by Medikal
01 Apr 2019
