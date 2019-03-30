'I hope that help arrives soon'

Video

It's over two weeks since Cyclone Idai hit southern Africa and all across the affected areas, inhabitants are still struggling to come to terms with its aftermath.

The BBC's Nomsa Maseko has been in and around Beira in Mozambique, one of the worst-hit areas, and has seen the devastation first-hand.

Here she reflects on what's she's seen, and what she hopes will happen to help the communities rebuild.