Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Malawi's antibiotics crisis: Why the drugs don't work for some
Since the discovery of penicillin in 1928, antibiotics have revolutionised the way infections are treated.
But in recent years, more and more bacteria are developing resistance to the antibiotics we rely on.
In Malawi, where healthcare provision is stretched, hospital doctors say their work is becoming increasingly difficult.
A BBC Africa Life Clinic video.
-
31 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47747400/malawi-s-antibiotics-crisis-why-the-drugs-don-t-work-for-someRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window