The village that built its own wi-fi network

Video

With data costs in South Africa amongst the highest on the continent, how can poor rural communities be expected to get online and join the fourth industrial revolution?

Well, the village of Mankosi has been at the forefront of an experiment to bridge the internet gap and make cheap wi-fi a reality.

And it's a project that could have major implications for similar communities around the world.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson

Reporter: Vauldi Carelse