Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is China's fishing fleet taking all of West Africa's fish?
The BBC investigates illegal and unsustainable fishing off the west coast of Africa to find out how one of the most fertile ecosystems on earth has been pushed to the brink.
Correspondent: Paul Adams
Video Journalist: Charlotte Pamment
-
25 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47698314/is-china-s-fishing-fleet-taking-all-of-west-africa-s-fishRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window