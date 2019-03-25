'SA coal pollution is harming my children'

Video

In South Africa, rolling blackouts known as 'load-shedding' have been leaving large swathes of the population in the dark.

But as the state utility Eskom tries to keep the electricity switched on, there has been growing concerns over the health cost of its coal-fired power stations, most of which are based in one province.

The BBC's Nomsa Maseko has been to that province – Mpumalanga – to find out more and meet some of those affected.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson