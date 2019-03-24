The aftermath of Cyclone Idai

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cyclone Idai: What the aftermath looks like
As the official death toll continues to rise, the trail of destruction has left thousands in Mozambique stranded and homeless.
BBC reporter Pumza Fihlani tells us what she's seen.
24 Mar 2019
