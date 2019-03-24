Algeria's youth demand change

Video

It’s been a month since Algerians took to the streets to protest plans of ailing leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run for a fifth presidential term. Weeks of protests have pushed Bouteflika to drop his bid, but he remains in office, and the demonstrations have continued, with calls for him to resign immediately.

The protests are widely seen led by Algeria’s younger generations, many of them have only known Bouteflika as president. We talked to a young Algerian who tells us why youth are protesting.

