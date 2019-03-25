On the front line of Nigeria’s energy crisis
Africa Eye: On the front line of Nigeria’s energy crisis

Nigeria is Africa's largest producer of oil and natural gas yet about half of the country’s population has no access to electricity, and those that do face daily power cuts that can last for hours on end.

Meet the men and women on the front line of Nigeria’s energy crisis as they battle public anger and a decaying infrastructure in Port Harcourt, Nigeria’s oil hub.

  • 25 Mar 2019
