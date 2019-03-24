Bringing back the love for Palm Wine music

Video

Traditional Palm Wine music has been losing popularity in Ghana in recent years, but an ambitious four-piece band are working hard to bring back the love.

Kwan Pa ('the right path') perform indigenous Ghanaian music and are entertaining crowds of young and old alike.

Between them the members play a wide range of traditional instruments, including the seprewa (harp-lute), frikyiwa (castanet), shekere (big rattle), gome (square bass drum), ppanlogo drums and the acoustic guitar.

The quartet, who released their first album in March 2019, told BBC Africa they have their sights firmly set on bringing Palm Wine music to the international stage.

Video Journalist: Sulley Lansah.