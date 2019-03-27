The female rally champion driving change

Video

As a rally navigator, Tuta Mionki helps drivers avoid obstacles and win races.

The human resources consultant spends most of her spare time taking part in the sport and wants to encourage more women to enter motor sports.

Ms Mionki holds the Kenya Motor Sports Federation Awards for the best co-driver of the season 2015 (division 3) and 2016 (2-wheel-drive).

In 2018, the co-driver also made history by becoming the first woman to win the Kenya Motor Sport Federation Motor Sports Personality of the Year.

Video journalist: Susan Gachuhi