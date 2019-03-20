Rescuing Cyclone Idai's survivors

Video

Rescue operations continue to recover survivors from the floods caused by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique.

The country's President Filipe Nyusi has called it: "a humanitarian disaster of great proportion."

The region has been hit by widespread flooding and devastation affecting Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.