Footage shows Cyclone Idai devastation

Cyclone Idai has had a "massive and horrifying" impact on Mozambique's port city of Beira, the Red Cross says.

Drone footage shows the extent of the devastation caused by flooding and winds of up to 177 km/h (106 mph).

People have been rescued from trees, homes have been destroyed and roofs were ripped off concrete buildings, the Red Cross told the BBC.

There are fears that the impact outside the city could be even worse.