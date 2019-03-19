'I was arrested and shamed for leaked nudes'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I was arrested and shamed for leaked nudes'

When nude photos of leading Ugandan model Judith Heard were published without her consent last year, she not only found herself under arrest, but also under attack in the media and online.

She is now urging Ugandan women to talk openly about sexual abuse - and to show solidarity with one another.

Reporter: Ciru Muriuki for BBC Factfinder.

  • 19 Mar 2019
Go to next video: The boys making sanitary pads