Why Mesut Ozil sent a boy football boots
Why Arsenal's Mesut Ozil sent a Kenyan boy football boots

Kenyan Lawrence Masira has always been a huge Arsenal fan.

The 12-year-old Maasai boy even drew the name of star midfielder Mesut Ozil on the back of an Arsenal shirt his mother bought him.

A picture of Lawrence's makeshift shirt was posted online and eventually came to the attention of the Arsenal player.

Video Journalist: Njoroge Muigai

  • 17 Mar 2019
