Why Mesut Ozil sent a boy football boots

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Arsenal's Mesut Ozil sent a Kenyan boy football boots
Kenyan Lawrence Masira has always been a huge Arsenal fan.
The 12-year-old Maasai boy even drew the name of star midfielder Mesut Ozil on the back of an Arsenal shirt his mother bought him.
A picture of Lawrence's makeshift shirt was posted online and eventually came to the attention of the Arsenal player.
Video Journalist: Njoroge Muigai
-
17 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47586733/why-arsenal-s-mesut-ozil-sent-a-kenyan-boy-football-bootsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window