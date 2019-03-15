'In football, people do everything for you'

Video

Former Ivory Coast football star Bonaventure Kalou is the latest West African sportsman to make the transfer from sport to politics.

Kalou follows in the footsteps of Liberia’s President George Weah and former Liverpool star – and one-time Guinean Minister of Sport – Titi Camara.

The former Paris Saint Germain and Feyenoord footballer won the election for mayor of Vavoua, a town 470 km (290 miles) north of the main city of Abidjan, last October.

