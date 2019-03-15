'The saxophone is life to me'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why the saxophone means the world to a 10-year-old musician
For Demilade Adepegba, playing the saxophone is an essential part of his life.
Find out how the 10-year-old juggles schools, exams and chasing his musical dreams.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by video journalist Foluke Ogunbayo.
-
15 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47572953/why-the-saxophone-means-the-world-to-a-10-year-old-musicianRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window