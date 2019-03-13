Video

The boss of Ethiopian Airlines has called for all of Boeing's 737 Max 8 aircraft to be grounded until it is established they are safe to fly.

Numerous countries have suspended the plane after one the airline's jets crashed on Sunday after take-off, killing all 157 people on board.

Tewolde Gebremariam said the cause of the crash was still unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US said a review had showed "no systemic performance issues" and that there was no basis for grounding the aircraft.

Reporter: Emmanuel Igunza.