Rescue operation after Lagos school collapse

Lagos school collapse: Rescue operation under way
A building containing a primary school has collapsed in the Nigerian city of Lagos, with pupils reported trapped in the rubble.
The school was on the top floor of the three-storey building in Ita Faji on Lagos island, in Nigeria's commercial capital.
Images from the scene show rescuers searching through piles of broken concrete and twisted metal.
13 Mar 2019
