Algeria rallies continue despite pull-out
Algeria protests continue after Bouteflika drops fifth term bid

Hundreds of protesters have marched through the Algerian capital Algiers demanding President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's immediate resignation.

  • 12 Mar 2019