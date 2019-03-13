Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why are Algerians still protesting after Bouteflika announcement?
Demonstrations have continued across Algeria despite President Abdelaziz Bouteflika renouncing his bid for a fifth term in office and vowing to introduce reforms to elect a successor.
Protesters are demanding President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s immediate resignation. They say his move is a trick to prolong his two decades in power.
On Monday, the president postponed the 18 April presidential elections and dropped his bid for a fifth term.
Video produced by Suniti Singh and Victoria Bisset
-
13 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47546166/why-are-algerians-still-protesting-after-bouteflika-announcementRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window