Why are Algerians still protesting?
Video

Why are Algerians still protesting after Bouteflika announcement?

Demonstrations have continued across Algeria despite President Abdelaziz Bouteflika renouncing his bid for a fifth term in office and vowing to introduce reforms to elect a successor.

Protesters are demanding President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s immediate resignation. They say his move is a trick to prolong his two decades in power.

On Monday, the president postponed the 18 April presidential elections and dropped his bid for a fifth term.

Video produced by Suniti Singh and Victoria Bisset

  • 13 Mar 2019
