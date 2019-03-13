Why are Algerians still protesting?

Video

Demonstrations have continued across Algeria despite President Abdelaziz Bouteflika renouncing his bid for a fifth term in office and vowing to introduce reforms to elect a successor.

Protesters are demanding President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s immediate resignation. They say his move is a trick to prolong his two decades in power.

On Monday, the president postponed the 18 April presidential elections and dropped his bid for a fifth term.

Video produced by Suniti Singh and Victoria Bisset