Meet the robot with 50 facial expressions
Meet Sophia - the robot with 50 facial expressions

Sophia is one of the world's most famous robots.

She was developed in Hong Kong and processes speech using a natural language subsystem.

But is she smarter than a human?

BBC's Africa business editor Larry Madowo went to meet her at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

  • 12 Mar 2019
