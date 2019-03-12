Meet the robot with 50 facial expressions

Media player
Meet Sophia - the robot with 50 facial expressions
Sophia is one of the world's most famous robots.
She was developed in Hong Kong and processes speech using a natural language subsystem.
But is she smarter than a human?
BBC's Africa business editor Larry Madowo went to meet her at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
12 Mar 2019
