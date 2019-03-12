Changing children's lives through chess
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How chess in Nigeria's slums is changing young lives

Chess player Babatunde Onakoya is using the game to educate children in Nigerian slum communities.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Mar 2019