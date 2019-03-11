UN remembers plane crash victims

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ethiopian Airlines: UN remembers victims
A moment of silence has been held by the United Nations Environment Assembly for those who died in the Ethiopian Airlines 737 crash.
At least 19 of the victims were travelling to the meeting in Nairobi.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window