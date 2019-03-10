Plane crashes in Ethiopia
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Plane crashes in Ethiopia

Ethiopian Airlines says 149 passengers and eight crew members were on flight ET302, which crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Mar 2019