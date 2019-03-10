Ethiopian Airlines: 157 feared dead in crash
An Ethiopian Airlines jet has crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all on board.

The airline said 149 passengers and eight crew members were on flight ET302 from the Ethiopian capital to Nairobi in Kenya.

  • 10 Mar 2019
