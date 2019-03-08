Why are Algerians protesting?

Media player
Algeria protests: What's behind them?
Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in Algeria after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced that he would seek a fifth-term in office.
Mr Bouteflika later said that he would step down early if re-elected, but the protests have continued.
Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on 18 April, 2019.
Video produced by Suniti Singh, Victoria Bisset and Carolyn Lamboley
BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.
