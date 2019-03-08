Algeria protesters defy president's warning

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Algerian protests: Anti-Bouteflika demonstrators chant and sing
Demonstrators in Algeria are marching for a third week, criticising President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to seek re-election for a fifth term in April.
Protesters cheered, sang and chanted: "Peaceful! Peaceful!"
Mr Bouteflika has warned that the protests could plunge the country into "chaos", but also praised demonstrators for peacefully expressing their opinions".
08 Mar 2019
