Algeria protesters defy president's warning
Algerian protests: Anti-Bouteflika demonstrators chant and sing

Demonstrators in Algeria are marching for a third week, criticising President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's decision to seek re-election for a fifth term in April.

Protesters cheered, sang and chanted: "Peaceful! Peaceful!"

Mr Bouteflika has warned that the protests could plunge the country into "chaos", but also praised demonstrators for peacefully expressing their opinions".

  • 08 Mar 2019