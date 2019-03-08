'President Trump loves my football skills'

Media player
'President Trump tweeted about my football skills'
Tanzanian Hadhara Charles Mjeja gained global attention, including a tweet from US president Donald Trump, when footage of her freestyle football skills went viral.
Hadhara, who started playing as a young child using orange peels, says she love doing keepie-uppies, her hobby which has turned into a source of income.
She learned the skills through practice and imitating international footballers.
Hadhara has visited nine African countries showcasing her talent.
08 Mar 2019
