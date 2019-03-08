'President Trump loves my football skills'
'President Trump tweeted about my football skills'

Tanzanian Hadhara Charles Mjeja gained global attention, including a tweet from US president Donald Trump, when footage of her freestyle football skills went viral.

Hadhara, who started playing as a young child using orange peels, says she love doing keepie-uppies, her hobby which has turned into a source of income.

She learned the skills through practice and imitating international footballers.

Hadhara has visited nine African countries showcasing her talent.

