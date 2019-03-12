How chess is changing children's lives
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How chess in Nigeria's slums is changing young lives

Professional chess player and coach Babatunde Onakoya says chess saved him.

Now he's using the game to educate children in Nigerian slum communities, with some even winning scholarships to study as a result.

Video journalist: Faith Ilevbare.

  • 12 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Teacher introduces chess to S African pupils