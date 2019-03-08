Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Namibia's Monica Geingos: 'Aspire to be president, not first lady'
Monica Geingos is a lawyer, entrepreneur and the first lady of Namibia.
Before marrying President Hage Geingob, she was a successful businesswoman.
Since taking on the role of first lady in 2015, she has also become a UNAids special advocate for young women and adolescent girls.
She told BBC Africa why she uses her voice to promote gender equality.
Reporter: Lebo Diseko.
-
08 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47487777/namibia-s-monica-geingos-aspire-to-be-president-not-first-ladyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window