Passengers stranded in Kenya airport strike

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kenya airport strike leaves thousands stranded
Thousands of passengers have been stranded after a strike by workers at Kenya's four main airports.
The strikers say they are unhappy over a planned merger between the airport authority and the national airline.
The action has caused disruption at airports in Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu and the capital Nairobi.
The government has condemned the strike as illegal.
-
06 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window