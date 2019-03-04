'Last hope' for northern white rhinos
Northern white rhinos: could science save the sub-species?

The story of the northern white rhino grabbed global attention when the world’s last male, named Sudan, died in March 2018 - leaving just two females on the planet.

Sudan’s death dimmed the hope of survival for the sub-species that has been at the brink of extinction.

Any future for the northern white rhino now lies in the hands of pioneering scientists.

Video journalist: Anthony Irungu

  • 04 Mar 2019
