Macky Sall re-elected Senegal's president

Senegal's President Macky Sall has won a second term, of five years, following Sunday's election.
He won 58% of the votes cast, but opponents accused him of preventing some of his main rivals from running.
But who is Mr Sall and what are the challenges facing him?
01 Mar 2019
